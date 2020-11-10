ModernGhanalogo

10.11.2020 General News

Ga West Walk For Peace Ahead Of Election 2020

By Muhammed Faisal Mustapha
About 400 young people took to the streets of Accra on Saturday to preach peace to the public ahead of the 2020 general elections.

The peace walk is part of activities promoting peace before during and after the election by the Noryaa Development Foundation on the theme, “Empowering Citizens for Sustainable Democratic Governance.”

The walk started from Sapeiman toll booth through to Amasaman township and ended at Amasaman Police Station. Enthusiastic young people danced to brass band music whiles interacting with people on the need to promote peace ahead of this year’s election. Members from various political parties were given the opportunity to address the teaming youth on peace and some implications of violence.

Noryaa Development Foundation aims at empowering and building the capacity of the youth and people of Sepeiman.

Addressing the youth after the walk, the Development Chief of Sapeiman and founder of the Noryaa Development Foundation, Nii Abbey Okanfrah call on the youth to desist from any form of violence during this year’s election.

He reiterated that without peace there will not be Development, togetherness and sound mind. He further calls on the youth not to allow themselves to be used by any political party to create tension adding the that youth should test any weapon brought to them by a politician on them (politicians) and see if its works before going out to create unnecessary mayhem. This he said will deter political parties from using them at a tool of Violence during an election.

The Manhean Zango Chief, Sarki Abdul Kardil Ahmed Abdul Kardil stated that the youth are prepared to ensure peace before, during and after the election. Adding that such programmes and activities bring out the commitment of the youth to maintain peace, social responsibility, and other values and inspire them to be transformational leaders. He revealed that his jurisdiction will be organizing a peace walk to create awareness on the need to promote peace and harmony in society.

