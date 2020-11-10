ModernGhanalogo

10.11.2020 Health

Coronavirus: 88% Of People In Ashanti Region Don't Wear Face Mask

LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Ashanti Regional Health Director, Dr Emmanuel Tenkorang, has said only 12 per cent of the population of Ashanti region wear face mask.

He said the remaining 88percent don't regard the covid-19 protocols including the mandatory wearing of face masks.

This, according to him, was revealed after a survey was conducted by the health directorate on how people in the region are protecting themselves from the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr Tenkorang noted that active cases of the coronavirus in the region was 12 two weeks ago in the region but has now increased to 43.

He attributed the increasing number of cases to the non-adherence to Covid-19 safety protocols.

Dr Tenkorang said this during a press conference held by the regional health directorate today, Tuesday, 10 November 2020.

He advised residents in the region to adhere to the Covid-19 safety protocols and protect themselves from the pandemic.

COVID-19 cases have risen to 1,329 nationwide after falling to almost 300 two weeks ago.

---starrfm

