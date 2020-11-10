ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Modernghana Election 2020 Poll: Akufo-Addo Scores 55.75%, Mahama Pulls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
10.11.2020 Headlines

Airbus Scandal: Amidu, Mahama Exchanges Unnecessary – Co-Founder Of CDD

Airbus Scandal: Amidu, Mahama Exchanges Unnecessary – Co-Founder Of CDD
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

A co-founder of the Ghana Center for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) Professor Agyeman-Duah has admonished the Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu to treat his investigations with some level of decency and avoid public banter.

According to Professor Agyeman-Duah, investigations and indictments from the office of the Special Prosecutor must also be guided by ethics.

His comments come after Martin Amidu in a response to John Mahama calling him a coward for labelling him as Government Official One (GO1) in the Agyapa corruption risk assessment report, dared the former president to voluntarily submit himself for interrogation if he believed he was brave.

Mr Amidu in his response said “Your Excellency, the wise and the brave former President John Dramani Mahama, man-up, wise-up, and be brave enough to come with two lawyers of your own choice to be cautioned and interrogated by this Office to demonstrate your valour and wisdom as not being elected Government Official 1 and also as not being the first guarantor to Samuel Adam Mahama’s passport application”.

But speaking on the Morning Starr on Tuesday, Professor Agyeman-Duah who is also a former UN Advisor on Governance said the conduct of the office of the Special Prosecutor in reference to the former president has not been the best.

“The important thing is to keep your investigation under raps, you don’t publicize it. It’s a very interesting development. First, it’s kind of curious why a paragraph was inserted in the Agyapa report.

“I think the process of investigation in these matters should be guided by some ethics. All I am saying is that there must be a certain decency in carrying out some investigation and indictment and that’s all that matters to me. These are two highly important people who have held high positions in this country and I think they should have the wisdom to decide what is right.

“They should display a certain level of decency. I think they should stay off the needless back and forth in public and do the right thing. The Special Prosecutor should put himself about such public utterances so that his office will get the respect it deserves,”Prof. Agyeman-Duah said.

---starrfm

More Headlines
Modern Ghana Links
TOR Politics: NDC's US$345million Debt Collapsed TOR, NPP Cleared Ghc1billion Debt — Dr. Amin Adam
10.11.2020 | News
Samira Bawumia To Launch 'Zongo Laafia' In Yendi
09.11.2020 | News
U/W: NPP Regional Communications Officer Shot In Robbery Attack
09.11.2020 | News
I’ll Beat Ken Agyapong Like My Child — Akroso Chief Dares Him To A Fight
09.11.2020 | News
Akufo-Addo Cuts Sod For Ultra-Modern Market At Techiman
09.11.2020 | News
There’s No Stupidity, Cowardice In Deferring Airbus Probe – Amidu Replies Mahama
09.11.2020 | News
COVID-19 Laws Are Sleeping; Not Enforced---PPP's Paa Kow Ackon
09.11.2020 | News
Airbus Scandal: If You're Brave Enough Man-up, Wise-up And Come For Questioning – Amidu Challenges Mahama
09.11.2020 | News
Akufo-Addo Commends Asantehene For Commitment To Socio-Economic Dev't
09.11.2020 | News
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

76 Factories Operating Under 1D1F – Nana Akomea
1 hour ago

Coronavirus: 88% Of People In Ashanti Region Don't Wear Face...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line