Kafaba And Other Communities In The East Gonja Municipality Benefit From Maltiti Foundation's Health Screening Outreach

Thousands of persons living in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region benefited from the week-long Health Screening Outreach by Maltiti Foundation last week.

This year's screening started from Kpembe on 2nd November 2020 after a courtesy call on the Kpembewura by the Non-Governmental Organization. More than three hundred (300) patients were attended to.

The Executive director of the foundation, Ewura Adams Karim, reported that they recorded increasing cases of Hypertension, Breast cancer, Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) Diabetes, and some heart-related conditions.

Other communities including, Kafaba, Shishipe, Kalande also had a fair share when close to six hundred patients were diagnosed, treated, and discharged.

A representative from the Ghana Health Service who also works with the Clinic at Makango expressed his gratitude and urged that such acts of benevolence should be repeated regularly. He also added many of the residents at Makango are not able to seek proper health care because of inequalities in the distribution of medicines and health workers.

At Kitoe, close to three hundred (300) people turned up for the screening and promised to be available next year should the foundation visit again. In response, board member of the foundation, Salima Karim promised the organisation will surely return for next year's exercise due to their turn out

Hajia Fawzia Karim, Founder and Board Chair, Maltiti Foundation, in her submission explained that they previously focused on Salaga and its immediate communities but this year decided to go to communities far away from Salaga where proper health delivery is not readily available.

She also added that the foundation achieved its plan for this year's activities because they exceeded the targets in terms of numbers and feedbacks.

She also urged beneficiaries to cultivate the habit of a regular check-up at the nearest clinic. On the way forward. Hajia Fawzia hinted there are plans to grow a database where the foundation after each exercise can follow up on patients and guide them through their recovery process.

Maltiti Foundation has a credible record of always supporting women, children, and young entrepreneurs in Ghana. They have over the years supported many initiatives that are shaping the fortunes of many Ghanaians today.