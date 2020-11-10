ModernGhanalogo

10.11.2020 General News

Black Stars To Play Sudan Behind Closed Doors

1 HOUR AGO

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has said the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier between the Black Stars and Sudan will be played behind closed doors.

The measure according to a statement from the GFA is part of a number of measures taken by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), to ensure that games are played in the safest possible way.

According to CAF, games have to be played under strict conditions to ensure that players, referees and officials are protected from the coronavirus pandemic.

The guidance outlines the processes that would need to be in place, before games are played.

It said, players, technical team members, essential service providers and ball boys would undergo mandatory COVID-19 tests before the match.

It added that, members of the media are also being reminded that there shall be strict adherence to the protocols during and after the match adding that journalists who intend to run live commentary shall observe social distancing during the match.

The statement said, there will be no post-match press conference, Mixed Zone and Flash photo opportunities as only the photographers of the two teams will be granted access.

Ghana would play Sudan on Thursday, November 12, 2020 in a match-day three fixture scheduled for 16:00GMT at the Cape Coast stadium.

---GNA

