Bono Region: Over 100 Markets, Bus Terminals Undergo Disinfection

The third phase of markets and bus terminals disinfection exercise is currently underway in the Bono region where over 100 markets are expected to be disinfected.

The exercise which is a collaboration between waste management giant Zomlion Ghana Limited and the various municipal assemblies is a measure to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing the media at Sunyani the capital of the Ahafo Region where the exercise started, Mrs. Justina Awoe Obamtampa Owusu Banahene, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Sunyani Municipal Assembly said the exercise is aimed at "combating the virus."

According to her, "we need to protect ourselves against the Covid-19 pandemic and one sure way is to clean our environment."

On the basis of this she said, her outfit and Zoomlion Ghana Limited have collaborated to "kill all germs at public places."

The MCE said the disinfection exercise "will protect us and we have made announcements for the past one-week fo all our markets to be closed down for the exercise."

Mrs Owusu Banahene, therefore, urged all Ghanaians and the people of Sunyani to observe the Covid-19 protocols since the virus is spreading again in the area.

Apart from the markets, social centres, Sunyani Coronation Park, and all platforms where small groups of people meet were all disinfected.

Over 300 Markets To Benefit

For her part, the General Manager of Zoomlion Ghana Limited for all three regions, Ahafo, Bono, and Bono East, Mrs. Esther Abayeta Asadoo, said over 300 markets and public places have been earmarked for the exercise.

According to her, this is the third phase of the market's disinfection exercise aimed at curtailing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said since there is no vaccine for the pandemic, "we are trying to use every progressive ways" to fight its spread.

Mrs. Asadoo said over 400 Zoomlion staff have been dispatched to carry out the exercise in the three regions.

She also called on all to independently contribute their quota towards the fight against the virus, adding that "Let's not politicize Covid."

"We should use all means to protect ourselves against the virus because the virus is now increasing in Bono region"

So far, Sunyani Charcoal Markert, Nana Bosma Market, Abesim Daily Market, Atronie Market, Baakonuaba, Kotokrom Market ad New Darmaa market have all been disinfected.

The exercise is expected to continue in the Ahafo and the Bono East regions tomorrow.