10.11.2020 Poem

Point Blank

By Abdul Rahman Odoi
Point Blank
State systems cruelly crying corrupt

Citizens are, otherwise, not correct

 

Natural resources down with a ‘running nose’

Lives are taken; terrible roads jubilating

 

Party ‘fool-soldiers’ cursed with anarchy 

Ramble-ruling affairs with a reeky authority 

 

High grade electorates stoning each other

The politician enjoying breakfast with his lover

 

Incompetence mourning at the godawful event 

The ‘man you know’ is watching with winks

 

Poem by yours only,

✍️ Abdul Rahman Odoi

@Big Odoi_Poems

All rights reserved.©️2020
