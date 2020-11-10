Point Blank

Listen to article

State systems cruelly crying corrupt

Citizens are, otherwise, not correct

Natural resources down with a ‘running nose’

Lives are taken; terrible roads jubilating

Party ‘fool-soldiers’ cursed with anarchy

Ramble-ruling affairs with a reeky authority

High grade electorates stoning each other

The politician enjoying breakfast with his lover

Incompetence mourning at the godawful event

The ‘man you know’ is watching with winks

Poem by yours only,

✍️ Abdul Rahman Odoi

@Big Odoi_Poems

All rights reserved.©️2020