Point Blank By Abdul Rahman Odoi Listen to articleState systems cruelly crying corruptCitizens are, otherwise, not correct Natural resources down with a ‘running nose’Lives are taken; terrible roads jubilating Party ‘fool-soldiers’ cursed with anarchy Ramble-ruling affairs with a reeky authority High grade electorates stoning each otherThe politician enjoying breakfast with his lover Incompetence mourning at the godawful event The ‘man you know’ is watching with winks Poem by yours only,✍️ Abdul Rahman Odoi@Big Odoi_PoemsAll rights reserved.©️2020
