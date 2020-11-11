ModernGhanalogo

11.11.2020 Social News

Gomoa Fete Chieftaincy Clash: "I'm Not The Instigator" — Estate Developer

By Reporter
Gomoa Fete Chieftaincy Clash:
A real estate developer at Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Constituency Mumuni Iddisah has debunked claims that he conspired with some youth group at Gomoa Fete in the Gomoa East District to destool a chief in the area.

He was accused after a chieftaincy clash that ensued over an alleged destoolment of Omankrado at Gomoa Fete.

According to him, he received an invitation from one Nana Kabby Kay to witness the coronation of a chief in the area.

He explains that he has no hand in the organization of the event.

"I was only invited to witness the ceremony by Nana Kabby Kay and not that I was part of the organization. I don't deal with 'landguards' and I don't indulge in chieftaincy issues."

A group known to be members of the Abor Ewusi Family allegedly planned an enstoolment ceremony last Thursday but was met with stiff opposition from another faction in the community.

The community is reported to be governed by an existing chief with its traditional authorities as rulers.

The move by the Abor Ewusi faction, however, angered the youth of Gomoa Fete to mobilize and attacked them.

The incident nearly claimed the lives of some invited guests of the ceremony, whilst some persons were detained by the Gomoa Fete police.

One of the suspects, Mumuni Iddisah, a known estate developer at Kasoa was among those tagged as suspects instigating the attack to destool the chief.

"I had reached the event grounds when I called Nana Kabby Kay to announce my arrival but only to be directed to come to Fetteh American hotel. Upon my arrival, I was in my car when I saw a bunch of youth groups who came to attack me including other guests.

"I am not a conspirator or instigator. And I don't have anything to do with the enstoolment but was only invited as a guest of honour," he told pressmen.

Guests for the coronation were beaten to pulp last Thursday, with scores of sustaining degrees of injuries, including Mumuni Iddisah who was wounded with a stone on the head.

The Gomoa Police District Command says it is investigating the disturbance and will come out with the findings.

