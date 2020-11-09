ModernGhanalogo

09.11.2020 Regional News

Ghana Teen Choice Awards 2020 Nominations Now Open

The Silver Network is proud to announce to our cherished followers and the general public that nominations for the 2020 edition of the most prestigious teen event in Ghana, Ghana Teen Choice Awards is currently open.

Ghana Teen Choice Awards, instituted in August 2014 celebrates teen excellence and awards personalities who influence the teen world in Ghana.

Teens can pick up nomination forms from The Silver Network office in East Legon or the Photo store in Accra Mall.

All completed entries should be enclosed in the attached self–addressed envelopes and submitted to The Silver Network office by 10th December 2020.

Stakeholders and the general public can find out more about this event by contacting the team on 0570699271 or following the team on social media, Instagram: @gh_teenchoiceawards, Facebook: Gh Teen Choice Awards, and Twitter: @Ghteenawards.

1192020105019-0h830n4ayt-whatsapp-image-2020-11-09-at-9.22.19-pm.jpeg

1192020105019-uypctgfsrm-whatsapp-image-2020-11-09-at-9.22.18-pm1.jpeg

1192020105020-sxoaredq5l-whatsapp-image-2020-11-09-at-9.22.18-pm.jpeg

1192020105020-j4eq2762gb-whatsapp-image-2020-11-09-at-9.20.26-pm1.jpeg

1192020105020-n6iul8w332-whatsapp-image-2020-11-09-at-9.20.26-pm.jpeg

