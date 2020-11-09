ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Modernghana Election 2020 Poll: Akufo-Addo Scores 55.75%, Mahama Pulls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
09.11.2020 Social News

[Video]1964 Independence Day Bombing Victim, Elizabeth Asantewaa Recounts Ordeal

[Video]1964 Independence Day Bombing Victim, Elizabeth Asantewaa Recounts Ordeal
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Madam Elizabeth Asantewaa, a woman who was injured in the 1964 Independence Day celebration bomb assassination attempt on Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has lamented that successive governments have failed to compensate or cater for her.

Speaking on Citi TV's lifestyle variety show, Upside Down on Sunday, November 8, 2020, madam Asantewaa told Nana Tuffour and Frema Adunyame that although several governments have come after Nkrumah, they have all turned their backs on her.

“No one takes care of me,” she said.

Responding to a follow-up question from Frema Adunyame whether she has made attempts to speak to the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, or the Ministry of Health for help, Madam Elizabeth intimated that: “I want to meet him [the President] that's why I've come to you for help”.

Madam Asantewaa suffered injuries when she was presenting a bouquet to then-President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah when it exploded on her, missing the prime target, the President.

She has since had a series of surgeries and treatment as well as a trip to London to undergo a surgery sponsored by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah who took care of her expenses until his demise

Madam Asantewaa lamented she has been neglected and left to her fate as her current condition is deplorable and nothing to write home about.

She is therefore asking the Akufo-Addo government to come to her aid to secure accommodation for her and also take care of her hospital bills since her only nephew who takes care of her is unemployed.

Click on the video below to watch the full interview:

---citinewsroom

More Social News
Modern Ghana Links
Court Demands Comprehensive Medical Report On Prof. Benneh Second 'Killer'
09.11.2020 | News
Prof Benneh Murder: Second 'Killer' In Critical Condition – Lawyer Tells Court
09.11.2020 | News
Farmers Day Awardee Dies In Road Crash En-route To Event Centre
09.11.2020 | News
Three Suspected Volta Secessionists Freed
09.11.2020 | News
Consider Gender Budgeting In Projects And Programmes—Gender Advocate
09.11.2020 | News
Stop Politicising National House Of Chiefs’ Election – The Chieftaincy Forum
08.11.2020 | News
A/R: Police Identify Persons Who Died In Tricycle Crash At Anloga Junction
07.11.2020 | News
Lawyer Criticizes Police For Allegedly Manhandling Alleged Volta Secessionists
07.11.2020 | News
$3m Worth Of Cocaine Destroyed
07.11.2020 | News
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Speaker Has No Right To Declare Fomena Seat Vacant – Kwaku A...
55 minutes ago

Court Demands Comprehensive Medical Report On Prof. Benneh S...
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line