[Video]1964 Independence Day Bombing Victim, Elizabeth Asantewaa Recounts Ordeal

Madam Elizabeth Asantewaa, a woman who was injured in the 1964 Independence Day celebration bomb assassination attempt on Dr Kwame Nkrumah, has lamented that successive governments have failed to compensate or cater for her.

Speaking on Citi TV's lifestyle variety show, Upside Down on Sunday, November 8, 2020, madam Asantewaa told Nana Tuffour and Frema Adunyame that although several governments have come after Nkrumah, they have all turned their backs on her.

“No one takes care of me,” she said.

Responding to a follow-up question from Frema Adunyame whether she has made attempts to speak to the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, or the Ministry of Health for help, Madam Elizabeth intimated that: “I want to meet him [the President] that's why I've come to you for help”.

Madam Asantewaa suffered injuries when she was presenting a bouquet to then-President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah when it exploded on her, missing the prime target, the President.

She has since had a series of surgeries and treatment as well as a trip to London to undergo a surgery sponsored by Dr. Kwame Nkrumah who took care of her expenses until his demise

Madam Asantewaa lamented she has been neglected and left to her fate as her current condition is deplorable and nothing to write home about.

She is therefore asking the Akufo-Addo government to come to her aid to secure accommodation for her and also take care of her hospital bills since her only nephew who takes care of her is unemployed.

Click on the video below to watch the full interview:

---citinewsroom