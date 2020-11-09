Prof Benneh Murder: Second 'Killer' In Critical Condition – Lawyer Tells Court

Opambour Agya Badu Nkansah, the second accused person who has been held together with one other in connection with the murder of Prof Yaw Benneh, the Law Lecturer is currently in critical condition at the Police hospital.

In court today, before Her Worship Ama Adomah Kwakye of the Kaneshie District Court, lawyer Emmanuel Larbi demanded from the court for his client to be transferred to a different health facility.

According to him, his client is not being well attended to at the Police Hospital and prayed the court to order a transfer of him to a different hospital which he believes he would be well taken care of.

He provided pictures he took of the accused person during his last visit to the hospital before today’s court hearing.

But the prosecution led by Inspector Tetteh Okuffo in his response said the claims by counsel for the accused person are untrue.

According to him, the accused is being well taken care of adding that he “doing fine” therefore he doesn’t know what his lawyer is talking about.

The court after hearing the parties asked the prosecution to provide the full medical report to the court on the next adjourned date if the accused is not going to be present in court for the court to confirm.

This the court said will show if indeed the accused is in a critical condition or not and the details of his illness to determine whether he is actually in a critical condition or not.

The case has since been adjourned to November 18, 2020.

---kasapafm