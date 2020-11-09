Election 2020 Is A Battle For Ghana’s Soul – Mahama

Former President John Mahama says the 2020 elections is a ‘battle for Ghana’s soul’.

According to the NDC flagbearer, there is a lot at stake including the direction of the country’s future in the December polls.

“Make no mistake, these are not ordinary elections, this is a battle for the life of Ghana, for the soul of Ghana, for the future of Ghana,” Mahama wrote on Twitter.

Mr Mahama who has just completed his campaign tour of the Eastern region urged the electorate in the Afram plains not to be deceived by promises and sod-cutting by President Akufo-Addo.

“I know they will come here after I’m gone to come to promise you on road network. They will come and cut sod for the construction of these roads which they didn’t even capture in the budget. When they do, know that it’s just Sakawa, just for your votes”.

The former president promised to build a district referral hospital to serve the people of Afram Plains South and its surroundings.

He appealed to the residents to vote massively for the NDC to relieve them of their burdens.

He used the opportunity to introduce the Parliamentary Candidate Joseph Appiah Boateng known as JAB1 to the constituents.

