Amidu Needs Serious Psychological Examination – ASEPA

The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) is calling for a psychological examination of Martin Amidu to ascertain if the Special Prosecutor is alright.

ASEPA’s Executive Director Mensah Thompson is in reaction to the recent banter between the Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu and former President John Dramani Mahama concerning the Airbus Scandal.

The Special Prosecutor in his Risk Assessment report of the controversial Agyapa Royalties Deal named the NDC flagbearer as the government official 1 in the Airbus bribery scandal.

This did not go down well with John Dramani Mahama who hit back at Martin Amidu labeling him as a coward for not ordering him for interrogation and yet tagged him as Government Official 1 as alleged in the bribery scandal.

But in a statement today, the Special Prosecutor dared the former president to be brave enough to man-up, wise-up and report himself to his office for questioning on the Airbus scandal.

Having sighted the release, ASEPA believes Martin Amidu needs serious psychological examination to ascertain if he is alright.

“….you are prosecutor, who have all the powers to subpoena anybody indicted in a corruption scandal. Why would you choose to trade in a war of words if you have credible evidence to act,” the statement from ASEPA signed by Mensah Thompson reads.

The statement from ASEPA concludes, “Clearly Martin Amidu needs psychological examination because his conduct as far as the Airbus investigations is concerned has been totally strange and inexplicable and almost beginning to look like a needless smear campaign!!.”

Read the full statement below:

Mensah Thompson of ASEPA writes....

Mensah Thompson

Executive Director, ASEPA

