09.11.2020 Crime & Punishment

Two Jailed 48months For Escaping From Police Custody

The Agona Swedru Magistrate's Court has sentenced two prisoners who escaped from lawful custody to 24 months each.

Kwesi Delad 27 and Isaac Marful 21, both unemployed, pleaded guilty to the charge of escaping from lawful custody and the court presided over by Mr Isaac Apeatu sentenced them on their own plea.

The two, together with two others Jallo Yussifu, 38 and Sumaila Ibrahim 26, now at large, scaled the walls of the Agona Swedru police station after breaking the main padlocks to the cells.

Two police officers, Corporal Rebecca Frempong and Justice Kweku Morfia who were on duty at the time were given 10 days ultimatum as per the rules and regulations of Ghana Police Service to re-arrest the escapees or face the consequences.

Prosecuting, Inspector Clara Salia, told the Court that on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at 1010 hours, the four who were in police custody hatched a plan and escaped, but Delad and Marful were rearrested at Mankrong-Junction.

He said the police had mounted an intensive search for the arrest of the two others.

---citinewsroom

