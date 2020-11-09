COVID-19 Laws Are Sleeping; Not Enforced---PPP's Paa Kow Ackon

Listen to article

Communications Director of the Progressive People's Party (PPP) Paa Kow Ackon, has blamed the freshest emergence of COVID-19 cases on the failure on the part of security agencies to enforce 'sleeping laws' by those authorities concerned.

According to him, Ghanaians have found laxity on the part of the COVID-19 laws hence the total disregard and breach of all the safety protocols.

He was reacting to President Nana Akufo-Addo's address on Sunday night on the measures taken to combat the virus on Peace FM Kokrokoo Morning Show.

The president on Sunday urged Ghanaians to adhere to very strict conditions of safety associated with the COVID-19 in order to avoid a second wave of infections.

It is against this background that Paa Kow has charged the authorities to make the laws work since Ghanaians have become recalcitrant.

He praised the churches and religious groups for adhering to all the safety protocols particularly, the handwashing, sanitising, social distancing, and wearing of nose masks.

"Ghanaians are losing their guard against the Coronavirus fight; What is expected at this stage is the enforcement of the breaches clearly spelt out by the COVID-19 laws," he insisted.

The global pandemic has caused damage to world economies with some parts of Europe pushed to go into yet another lockdown to curtail the spread of the virus in a likely second wave.

In Ghana, caution is being exercised at the various entry points of the country.