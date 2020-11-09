Airbus Scandal: If You're Brave Enough Man-up, Wise-up And Come For Questioning – Amidu Challenges Mahama

The Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has challenged former President John Dramani Mahama to voluntarily submit himself for questioning if he is not the Government Official 1 cited in the Airbus bribery scandal.

He insisted that he has evidence to show that Mahama was part of persons who guaranteed documents belonging to Samuel Adam Mahama, one of the people believed to be at the centre of the Airbus bribery scandal.

In a statement issued today, Mr Amidu stated, “Your Excellency, the wise and the brave former President John Dramani Mahama, man-up, wise-up, and be brave enough to come with two lawyers of your own choice to be cautioned and interrogated by this Office to demonstrate your valour and wisdom as not being elected Government Official 1 and also as not being the first guarantor to Samuel Adam Mahama's passport application.”

Amidu incurred the wrath of the former President when he earlier stated that he deferred the decision to probe Mahama because he is contesting for the presidency in the upcoming general election.

Mahama who got incensed over the Special Prosecutor comment in his corruption risk assessment on the Agyapa Gold Royalties Agreement tagged him as coward and stupid.

But Amidu has defended his decision to defer the probe saying it is in the interest of national security but if Mahama is brave enough, he should man-up for interrogation.

“The long public service of the Special Prosecutor spanning various aspects of security and intelligence from the period February 1982 to 7″ January 2001, and July 2009 to January 2012 makes him more experienced in determining when it is not conducive to the national security interest to foolhardily take certain law and order actions. The Special Prosecutor owes that exercise of discretion to his vast experience over the years, his responsibility to maintain national stability, and his conscience as a patriotic anti-corruption crusading Ghanaian. There is no question of stupidity or cowardice about it. Any person aspiring to be President of Ghana for a second term who does not know that a cardinal principle in security and intelligence is that “caution is the better part of valour” was not and is not worth the vote,” Amidu said in a statement issued on Monday, November 9, 2020.

Read the full statement below:

