ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Modernghana Election 2020 Poll: Akufo-Addo Scores 55.75%, Mahama Pulls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
09.11.2020 Regional News

GJA Announces Media Accreditation For Coverage Of Election 2020

GJA Announces Media Accreditation For Coverage Of Election 2020
Listen to article

Media houses or organisations who are interested in covering the December 7 elections are kindly requested to submit the names of their journalists and other media practitioners to the national office of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) at the Ghana International Press Centre (GIPC) under the following format:

S/No Name Media House / Organisation Position Telephone Number Email Address Passport Picture
1

The above template for the submission of names and other details must be in Times New Roman format and font size of 12. The passport size picture must be on RED background.

Media houses are kindly requested to send the names of their staff to the email address of Kofi Yeboah at [email protected] and/or Fiifi Nettey at [email protected] .

The deadline for the submission of names is 5pm on Monday, November 9, 2020 and the GJA will have nothing to do with late submission of names.

Media houses or organisations are entreated to consider this press release as urgent matter and endeavour to deliver their names and particulars promptly.

SIGNED:

Kofi Yeboah

(General Secretary)

More Regional News
Modern Ghana Links
Northern Regional Minister Urge Investors To Invest In The Region
09.11.2020 | News
Dumsor Would Have Continued If NDC Had Won 2016---Energy Expert Claims
09.11.2020 | News
Gomoa Central District Raises Alarm Over Encroachment Of Its Lands
09.11.2020 | News
Jail Sentence Stares at Effutu NDC Parliamentary Candidate In The Face
08.11.2020 | News
Heads Of ECOWAS National Offices Meeting Underway In Accra
06.11.2020 | News
Akatsi South Gets Presiding Member
06.11.2020 | News
Dr. Anyars To Electrify Tamale Central With Walk For Hope
06.11.2020 | News
Dormaa East: DCE Appeals To Assembly Members To Support  Revenue Mobilization
04.11.2020 | News
Such Illicit Behaviours Will Not Repeat Itself—Chiefs And Elders Of Wassa Nkran To Barbara Oteng-Gyasi
04.11.2020 | News
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Airbus Scandal: If You're Brave Enough Man-up, Wise-up And C...
38 minutes ago

NDC Collapsed NHIS With GH¢1.2 billion Debt — Health Ministe...
1 hour ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line