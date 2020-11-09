GJA Announces Media Accreditation For Coverage Of Election 2020

Listen to article

Media houses or organisations who are interested in covering the December 7 elections are kindly requested to submit the names of their journalists and other media practitioners to the national office of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) at the Ghana International Press Centre (GIPC) under the following format:

S/No Name Media House / Organisation Position Telephone Number Email Address Passport Picture 1

The above template for the submission of names and other details must be in Times New Roman format and font size of 12. The passport size picture must be on RED background.

Media houses are kindly requested to send the names of their staff to the email address of Kofi Yeboah at [email protected] and/or Fiifi Nettey at [email protected] .

The deadline for the submission of names is 5pm on Monday, November 9, 2020 and the GJA will have nothing to do with late submission of names.

Media houses or organisations are entreated to consider this press release as urgent matter and endeavour to deliver their names and particulars promptly.

SIGNED:

Kofi Yeboah

(General Secretary)