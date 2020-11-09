ModernGhanalogo

09.11.2020

62 Positive Covid-19 Cases Recorded At Workplaces, Sport Clubs — GHS

62 Positive Covid-19 Cases Recorded At Workplaces, Sport Clubs — GHS
1 HOUR AGO

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has recorded 62 positive Coronavirus at workplaces and Sport Clubs in the Greater Accra Region alone.

According to GHS, the cases were recorded in Ablekuma North, Ningo Prampram, Korley Klottey, Ladadekotopong, Ablekuma South.

Head of Disease Surveillance Department of GHS, Dr Asiedu Bekoe, made this known to the media on Monday, November 9, 2020 in Accra.

According to him, the cases were recorded from October 1 to November 9, 2020.

He said in Ablekuma North, for instance, there were suspected 64 office cases out of which 10 were confirmed positive.

At Ladadekotopong, he said suspected office cases were 46 and 13 confirmed positive.

In Ablekuma South, he said suspected office cases were 114 and 34 confirmed.

According to him, in Korley Klottey, there were 33 suspected cases from a sports club and 31 confirmed.

In Ningo Prampram, he stated that there were 44 suspected cases within a Sports Club and eight cases were confirmed positive.

He said out of the total 62 cases confirmed so far, 34 persons have recovered.

---Daily Guide

