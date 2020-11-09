Northern Regional Minister Urge Investors To Invest In The Region

The Northern Regional Minister Hon. Salifu Saeed has urged investors to invest massively in the region following the untapped opportunities that cropped out after the restoration of peace and the enskinment of the Yaa-Naa, Abubakari II.

He made this known when the Dagomba Chief in Takoradi, Alhaji Issah Sulemana with his subjects paid a courtesy call on him in his office at the Northern Regional Coordinating Council.

He charged the Dagomba Chief in Takoradi with his subjects to propagate a message of investment opportunities available in the Northern region to the people of Takoradi; this he believed would boost investor confidence in the region.

According to him, the restoration of peace has made fertile lands readily accessible, thus investors who seek to engage in agricultural and industrial activities are welcomed in the region. He added that the numerous tourist sites within the Northern Region are beautifully restored to their normalcy and ready to receive visitors.

The delegation led by the Dagomba Chief in Takoradi expressed their gratitude to the Regional Minister for the efforts he together with other stakeholders put in place to restore peace in Dagbon, performed the funeral rites of the late chiefs and subsequently enskinned the new Yaa Naa.

The Regional Minster applauded them for the laudable gesture shown to him and reiterated the process they have gone through to restore peace in the region.

However, he indicated “this fight wasn’t on my own but a team of noble people who worked painstakingly and selflessly to restore the renowned Northern Region to its normalcy”

Based on this, the Minister deems it necessary to extend the kind gesture shown to him to all the stakeholders that took part in the struggle for peace.

He urges the Dagomba Chief in Takoradi to extend the same gesture to the various stakeholders who took part in restoring peace, performing the funeral rites of the late chiefs, and subsequently enskinning the current King of Dagbon.

Amongst other well-known individuals, he named Yoo Naa, Yakubu Andani Abdulai, Mion Lana, Mahamadu Abdulai and the eminent chiefs, Asantehene, Yogbonwura, and Nayiri, who formed a three-member committee led by the Asantihene to spearhead the roadmap to peace. These individuals he said, equally deserve some gratitude for the immersed role they played in the peace process.

He added that, the Minister for National Security, Hon. Albert Kandapaah and the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Hon. Kofi Dzamesi who gave the alloy support towards the struggle in restoring peace in Dagbon equally deserves to be appreciated.

He also expressed his gratitude to DAMAS, a strong concern group in Dagban led by Alhaji Baako, who also committed themselves with their resources towards achieving this everlasting peace for Dagbon. “Not forgetting all Imams and Pastors in the Northern region who observed sleepless nights praying for peace in Dagbon.”