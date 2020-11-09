EducationUSA To Hold Free, Virtual U.S. College Fair For Interested Ghanaian Students November 18 – 19, 2020

Accra, GHANA— The U.S. Embassy invites all Ghanaians interested in U.S. higher education to attend a free, virtual U.S. College Fair from November 18 – 19, 2020.

Attendees will learn about the process to study abroad in the United States and have a chance to interact with over 150 U.S. colleges and universities.

The fair will be held on November 18 for those interested in undergraduate studies and November 19 for prospective graduate students. Both days will be from 12:00pm – 4:00pm GMT.

Registration is free and open until November 14. Register at https://bit.ly/321ZsQU and follow the EducationUSA Africa Connection Facebook page @EducationUSAAfricaConnection for more information.

EducationUSA is a network of experienced advisers supported by the U.S. Department of State to provide free, comprehensive, impartial and current information on U.S. higher education.

The two EducationUSA Centers in Ghana are located within the U.S. Embassy in Accra and ACE Consult in Asokwa-Kumasi.

To learn more, visit https://gh.usembassy.gov/education-culture/educationusa-center/ and https://educationusa.state.gov .