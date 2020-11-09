48-Year-Old Solomon Asare Named The 2020 Dormaa East District Overall Best Farmer

Listen to article

Dormaa East District adjudged 48-year-old Solomon Asare from Kyeremasu, the District Overall Best Farmer 2020, when it marked the 36th National Farmers Day Celebration at Dormaa Akwamu on Friday, November 6, 2020.

His award was made up of a Motor Tricycle, a Knapsack sprayer, a Full Piece of Cloth, a Box of Key soap, a Box of Agrochemicals, 4 tins of Milo, 4 Pairs of Willington Boots, 6 cutlasses, 7 tins of Carnation Milk and a Certificate.

Other categories of awards included District Best Cocoa Farmer, Best Most Hard Working Spraying Gang Member, Best Planting for Food and Jobs Farmer, Best Cashew Farmer, Best Female Farmer, Best Livestock Farmer, Best Crop Farmer, Best Agric Extension Officer, Best Farmer with Disability and the Best Poultry Farmer.

Mr. Solomon Asare, is married with 6 children, has 5 additional dependents as well as a number of employees.

The farmer is considered a mentor for many and gives varied support to communities where his farm is located.

The enterprises that won him the Overall District Best Farmer, included 1,200 mounds of yam, 22 acres of Plantain, 15 acres of Cocoyam, 6 acres of Cassava, 10 acres of Maize, 25 acres of Cashew, 25 acres of cocoa, 7 acres of Oil Palm, 1.5 acres of Coconut, 6.5 acres of Orange, 30 Goats, 15 sheep, and 120 local fowls.

Present at the occasion, were the traditional heads of all three divisions of the district, (Akyepim, Akwamu, and Kronti), Assembly Members, Heads of Department, families of awardees, and many others.

Speaking on the theme “Ensuring Agribusiness Development under COVID-19- Opportunities and Challenges,” the District Chief Executive, Hon. Emmanuel Kofi Agyeman appealed to Ghanaians farmers and stakeholders in the agriculture sector to venture into the sector with the mindset of owning businesses capable of transforming the economy of the country and building fortunes for the farmers themselves.

He reiterated that an estimation close to 52% of the nation’s workforce is employed by the Agriculture Sector and a shift from concentrating on farming to feed alone to farming as a business can be very rewarding to the nation Ghana, and agriculturalist too.

He commended the current government for the support and diversified innovations initiated in the agriculture sector that has boosted it such that even in the wake of the COVID-19 and its impact, the sector stood resilient and still offered opportunities.

The DCE who applauded all farmers of the country especially those who have been distinguished in the celebration, tasked farmers of Dormaa East District to do their best and make the most out of the available government initiatives so that the district can develop into becoming the food basket of the country and for export.

Meanwhile, some of the awardees who spoke with ISD after the event lamented over poor ready markets for their produce.

One Mr. Gyasi who commended the government for making the sector more lucrative also appealed to the government to find a way of getting ready market for their produce or better still find a way of processing the raw materials into other valued commodities.

When ISD asked of his impression of the day, he seized the opportunity to commend the government for the promise of a Regulatory Body that would govern the welfare of Tree Crop Production in the Country.

He added that farmers, especially cashew producers are very expectant and hope things would work as has been promised.