Gomoa Central District Raises Alarm Over Encroachment Of Its Lands

Members of the Gomoa Central District Assembly has humbly appealed to the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development to as a matter of urgency assist it to reclaim its encroached land to boost revenue mobilization

At its Third Ordinary Meeting of the First Session of the Second Assembly held at Gomoa Afransi on Wednesday, the Assembly Members expressed concern about negative attitudes of the neighbouring Assemblies which they indicated was depriving them of Revenue mobilization and development

Chairman of the Finance and Administration (F&A) sub-committee of the Assembly, Hon. Ernest Quarm who moved the motion at the General Assembly noted that Agona West and Effutu Municipal Assemblies were denying Gomoa Central District Assembly of Internal Generation Fund ( IGF) thus impeding the development of the District

According to Hon. Ernest Quarm, even though the COVID-19 pandemic has affected Assembly's revenue mobilization, the speed limit at when Agona West and Effutu Municipal Assemblies were encroaching their land must be properly addressed to cushion Gomoa Central District Assembly financially

"Even though series of meetings have been held with these Assemblies, recommendations upon recommendations have not been fully implemented there is hope for the future though, though, we would like to secure our boundaries to enable us to achieve our development agenda. Our Revenue Collectors goes through hell collecting income tax or property rates from those on our encroached lands, a situation that is affecting the development of the district

...We cannot always wait for Common Fund, District Development Fund (DDF) or from the Central Government before executing out development projects," he said.

I want to send a 'Save Our Soul' (S. O.S) message to Minister for Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Hajia Aliu Mahama, and the Central Government to humbly come to Macedonia and help us because our present predicament is impeding the development of the Gomoa Central District"

DCE for Gomoa Central, Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo outlined the number of projects the Assembly was executing over the past four years of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP Government adding that about 90% of the projects would be ready for use by the close of the year to improve infrastructure development

The DCE mentioned some of the completed projects as the construction of 2 No market shed at Gomoa Afransi, provision of Water Tanks and extension of water to 3 no market centers at Gomoa Afransi, Gomoa Aboso, and Gomoa Asebu, and provision of Water Tanks and extension of water to five (5) CHPS Compound at Gomoa Lome, Aboso and Gomoa Manso

Others include the construction of 1 No 6-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities at Gomoa Ekwamkrom and construction of Home Economic block, Dining Hall as well as the construction of 1 No 6-unit classroom blocks for Gomoa Gyaman Community Day Senior High which were funded by GETFund and GNPC respectfully.

"Hon. Presiding Member, another completed project is the construction of a 12-seater Capacity Toilet Facility funded by the Coastal Development Authority (CODA) for Gomoa Gyaman Community Day Senior High School

Through the Government Of Ghana (GOG) the Assembly is constructing a District Court with Magistrate Residence and a National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Office at Gomoa Afransi, the District Capital to enhance access to fair judgment as well as Healthcare delivery

The Coastal Development Authority (CODA) is also constructing a Polyclinic at Gomoa Abonyi

The Assembly has repackaged and re-awarded construction of 1 No 6-unit Classroom block with Ancillary facilities at Gomoa Lome and Construction of 3-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities at Gomoa Oguakrom/ Nyankuadze. They are currently ongoing"

On Planting For Food and Jobs, the Gomoa Central DCE noted that about Twelve Thousand Seven Hundred and Forty-one (12,741) farmers have so far received subsidized maize and vegetable seeds to enable them to increase production in the District and Ghana as a whole

"Additionally, Seventy-Seven Thousand, One Hundred (77,100) grams of agrochemicals were given to One Thousand, One Hundred and Seventy-One (1,171) farmers

Let me add that One Thousand and Twelve (1,012) farmers through the Planting For Export and Rural Development have also received One Hundred Thousand, One Hundred and Seventy-five Thousand (100,175) Oil Palm seedlings. The beneficiaries were from all the communities in the District

Before I conclude, I must say that security in the Gomoa Central is generally stable even though there have been some complaints including activities of some Fulani herdsmen, effective measures have been put in place which resulting in peace and order

The Assembly has provided more than Three Hundred Street lights to the communities for visibility during the night to avoid anti-social vices like stealing and raping among others"

Hon. Benjamin Kojo Otoo cautioned party supporters against political violence in the wake of the December 7 General Elections saying the security agencies in the district were wild awake and would deal with people who engaged in political violence drastically.