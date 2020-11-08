ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Modernghana Election 2020 Poll: Akufo-Addo Scores 55.75%, Mahama Pulls...
08.11.2020

COVID-19: Gov't Enhance Tracing, Testing To Stop Rising Infections – Akufo-Addo

2 HOURS AGO

President Akufo-Addo has said government intends enhancing the measures of tracing, testing and treatment to arrest the new threat of rising Coronavirus infections in the country.

He disclosed this in his 19th address on government’s measures to halt the spread of the virus in Ghana.

The government also plans to limit the spread of the virus by easing public gatherings, enhancing public education and information, and providing relief and support to individuals, families and businesses.

In a bid to enhance public education, the President said he had instructed the release of additional logistics, including vehicles, to the Ghana Health Service in order to help “beef up contact tracing, and the supervision and monitoring of asymptomatic cases being managed from home.”

The President said the government will also employ “the use of technology to augment our contact tracing efforts, as well as the supervision and monitoring of home care cases.”

Ghana’s case count

Giving a detailed account of the rate of infection in Ghana, the President indicated that the average number of cases recorded per day had increased from 25 new cases to 130.

Ghana’s COVID-19 case count now stands at 1,139.

An analysis of the active case data suggests that the Greater Accra Region accounts for 75%, with Ashanti, Bono, Eastern and Western being responsible for 16% of active cases.

Only two districts in the Greater Accra Region have not recorded COVID-19 cases.

Eleven regions make up 4% of the cases, with arrivals at Kotoka International Airport responsible for the other 5%.

---citinewsroom

