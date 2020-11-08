ModernGhanalogo

Ghana’s COVID-19 Active Cases Hit 1,139

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ghana has increased to 1,139 as of Friday, November 6.

The death rate still stands at 320.

President Akufo-Addo said this in his address to the nation today Sunday November 8.

“In recent weeks, however, we have observed a gradual change in the trajectory of the virus, with an increase in active cases from the 398 cases recorded three weeks ago, to 1,139 active cases, as at Friday, 6th November 2020. The total number of deaths now stands at 320, a great majority of them, still, with underlying illnesses, such as hypertension, diabetes, chronic liver disease and asthma”, he stated.

Additionally, the number of daily infections has risen from an average of 25 new cases per day then, to an average of 130 new cases per day in the course of the last two weeks.

In the Greater Accra region, except for two districts, all districts have reported cases.

An analysis of the active case data suggests that the Greater Accra Region accounts for 75%, with Ashanti, Bono, Eastern and Western being responsible for 16% of active cases.

The remaining 11 Regions make up 4% of the cases, with arrivals at Kotoka International Airport responsible for the other 5%.

---citinewsroom

