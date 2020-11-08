Covid-19 Cases Rise To 170 At KIA – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has revealed that so far 170 Coronavirus cases have been recorded among arriving passengers at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

He made this known on Sunday night in his 19th update on measures being taken against coronavirus in Ghana.

According to him, government is doing everything possible to limit the importation of Coronavirus to the country.

He stated that airlines must ensure that passengers arriving comply with the 72-hours negative PCR test result directive prior to coming to the country.

He said the government will continue to sanction airlines that flout the Covid19 directives for arriving passengers.

---Daily Guide