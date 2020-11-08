Covid-19: Gov't Working To Prevent Second Wave — Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo said government is desperately taking steps to strengthen its Covid19 enforcement mechanisms as it works to avoid recording a second wave of Covid19 outbreak.

He said in his address to the nation on Sunday, November 8, 2020.

The President noted that everyone must adhere strictly to Coronavirus safety protocols such as wearing of face masks, handwashing, and Social distancing.

According to the Ghanaian Leader in his update 19 on measures taken against Coronavirus, Daily Coronavirus cases were on the rise.

He stated that from the daily 25 infections rate two weeks ago, Ghana was currently recording 130 cases daily, a situation the President said was a source of concern.

He urged everyone to keep their guard and ensure that the country does not record a second wave of the virus as the UK and France are recording.

In Ghana's Greater Accra Region, the President stated that there were at least 75% active cases.

---Daily Guide