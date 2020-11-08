Gov't Extends Incentive Package For Health Workers To December – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has extended the incentive package for health workers to the end of the year.

He made this known in his 19th address on measures taken by the government to stop the spread of Coronavirus in Ghana.

Under this provision, health workers will not be required to pay income taxes for the month of October, November and December.

“I am happy to announce that the incentive package for health workers has been extended to the end of the year. Again, all frontline health workers as defined by the Ministry of Health will continue to receive their additional allowance of 50 percent of their basic salary for the month of October, November and December,” said the President.

The President first announced the three-month tax holiday for the health workers at the beginning of April 2020.

Although the free tax package had been implemented, that of the 50 percent allowance was not carried out given the seeming controversy over the definition and qualification of a frontline health worker.

However, President Akufo- Addo had indicated in his 13th address to the nation that issues with the packages as earlier announced had been resolved.

“I know the implementation of this directive for the months of April, May, and June has been fraught with some challenges, caused, mainly, by the protracted discussions over the definition of who qualifies as “frontline health workers” in this context. I have, however, been assured that they have now been resolved, and payments will be effected from the end of June. I should reiterate that the insurance package for health workers is still in place.”

The incentives, according to the President form part of the government's commitment to ensuring that health workers are supported as they deliver essential services to the populace especially amidst the outbreak of Coronavirus.

“This is, in part, due to the immense dedication and hard work being exhibited by our healthcare workers, who continue to care for those affected by the virus, and for the sick in general.”

---citinewsroom