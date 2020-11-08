ModernGhanalogo

COVID-19: – Akufo-Addo Worried Over Reduction In Compliance

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed fears over increasing active cases of COVID-19 in the country.

He says, what seems to be a second wave of the infections suggests the country appears to be letting its guards down by breaching the COVID-19 safety protocols.

“Our observation, however, is that the reduction in compliance with the preventive protocols accounts for the increases in infections. Fellow Ghanaians, it appears that we are letting our guards down. Now more than ever we have to adhere to mask-wearing, handwashing, use of sanitizers and social distancing protocols," he stated.

In his 19th address to the nation, President Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to collectivize efforts in order not to water down government’s enhanced measures to minimize the rate of the spread.

---citinewsroom

