22 Year Old Crowned Overall Best Farmer At Gomoa East Constituency

Hakim Isharck, a 22-year-old boy from Gomoa Ojobi in the Gomoa East District in the Central Region makes history as he was crowned the Overall Best Farmer in the Gomoa East District in the just ended 36th National Farmers Day Celebration.

Hakim Isharck is an old student of Swedru Senior High school and currently a level 200 student of Presbyterian College of Education, Akropong-Akuapem. He studied Business at the Senior High School level, and currently reads B. Ed Mathematics and ICT. With his background in education, many people have showered praises upon him for winning the overall best Farmer award at a very young age, especially when they found out that he has no certificate in Agriculture but rather with a Business and Mathematics background.

Speaking to the writer who happens to be a close friend and former classmate back in Swedru Senior High School, he said he was born into a family of Farmers and that has helped him to do more. He also noted that he started his own farm with just 100ghs about a decade ago and the proceeds from his farm are what he has been using to finance his education and more.

I, the Writer can recall very well that, on Friday, 6th December 2019, which happened to be the Farmers Day, I jokingly posted on my WhatsApp status that, I will be the best farmer soon and the moment he saw it, I received a reply from Hakim that; "I am working tirelessly to win the next best farmer in a few years to come". With Hardwork, Determination and Perseverance, he has made it happen within a year after he made that statement. All we can say to him is Congratulations and Ayekoo for being the youngest to achieve such feat. For being an inspiration to many Youth and young people in Agriculture and those yet to venture into Agriculture, we say thank you for being an inspiration to us. We say, keep doing more for Mother Ghana and we hope to see you win the best National Farmers Award and sell Ghana Internationally. Mother Ghana is proud of You. Congratulations and Ayekoo once again.

Story by Justice Phinehas Gyesi

