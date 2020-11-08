Minister emerges overall best farmer in Ahafo Ano North

The Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Hon. Elizabeth Agyemang emerged the overall best farmer in the Ahafo Ano North municipality in the Ashanti region.

The 72-year-old politician has forty acres of cocoa, fourteen acres of maize, thirteen acres of plantain, two acres of cocoa-yam and a fish farm.

For her prize, she took away a tricycle, a knapsack spray machine, a pair of Wellington boot, cutlasses, a radio set and a certificate.

The celebration, on the theme: “Ensuring Agribusiness Development under COVID-19—Challenges and Opportunities” was observed at Numesua Nos. 2, near Tepa, on Friday, November 6, 2020.

In her joyous speech, Hon. Elizabeth Agyemang, the ‘People’s Mother’, as she is affectionately called, called on the youth to embrace the government’s Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme and venture into farming.

“Farming is a lucrative venture under Nana Addo’s intervention programme ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’. Fertilizers and other farm tools are subsidized by the government so take advantage of it and go into farming,” she advised.

“As old as I am, am still into farming alongside my political activities. Farming is a useful and lucrative business enterprise that could easily alleviate the plights and transform the fortunes of your people. It will sustain you and the entire country’s food security,’ she added.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ahafo Ano North Municipal Assembly, Hon. Martina Appiah-Nyantakyi was full of praise farmers for their efforts in keeping the country’s food security on track in the wake of pandemic COVID-19 crisis.

Source: Ghana/otecfmghana.com/Francis Appiah