"Ajumako Enyan Essiam District has been giving back it's Cocoa district status after many years due to a fire outbreak which destroyed most farms".

The District Chief Executive, Rev. Ransford Kwesi Nyarko disclosed this at Ajumako Ocheso at the 36th farmers day celebration, where a 49-year-old farmer from Ajumako Kokoben was adjudged the District Best Farmer.

For his prize, he was given a Motor King (Aboboyaa), TV set, 2 Wallington Boot, 2 metalized Plastic Chairs, 2 cutlasses, Cloth and a Radio set.

He said after 1983 fire outbreak, three Districts were put together to take supplies or work under Essikuma Odoben Brakwa, adding that one if his vision after being appointed as DCE was to get back this status.

According to him, government us part of efforts to achieve food security in the country, gas started the construction of one District one warehouse.

Additionally, about 11 motorbikes have been given to extension officers to enhance their work in the district.

"With support from Ghana Export Promotion Authority, about 20.833 coconut seedlings have been supplied to about 161 farmers as part of the planting for export initiative of the government", he stressed.

The District Agriculture Officer Mr Yao Goiah maintained that the department vaccinated 4,000 goats, 3,000 fowls against diseases, whilst farmers were also given extension services.

He noted that gone were the days when farming was just subsistence, but now us a viable venture which gas witnessed introduction machinery.

According to him the business and the economic benefits it's brings can not be overemphasized, hence encouraged the youths to venture into it.

By: Raymond Kwofie