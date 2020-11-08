Jail Sentence Stares at Effutu NDC Parliamentary Candidate In The Face

The embattled parliamentary candidate for the National Democratic Congress at the Effutu Constituency is likely to face a jail sentence if he is found guilty by the Winneba district court.

Mr James Kofi Annan is facing prosecution for dishonestly receiving and appropriating an amount of GHc100,000. A charge he had earlier admitted.

But in what seems to be a surprising turn from his earlier admission, Mr Annan has denied the money reaching his account.

The presiding judge, His Lordship Oheneba Kuffour, has therefore ordered for Mr Annan's bank account to be procured and tendered before the court.

An application for a relist of the case was granted by the district court on Wednesday, 4th November.

This means the case against the NDC PC still stands in prosecution before the Winneba district court.

Source: nsemgh