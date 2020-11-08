Let Unity, Compassion And Maturity Be Your Hallmark – Rawlings To Joe Biden

Ex-President, Jerry John Rawlings has charged President-elect of the United States, Joe Biden to embrace unity, compassion and maturity as he begins to lead the people of America for the next four years.

He said this in his message to congratulate the Democratic leader on his victory as the 46th President of the US.

Mr. Rawlings also reminded Joe Biden that the world has its eyes on his leadership.

“Congratulations to President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. The world is expectant as a new era of United States leadership dawns. We look forward to leadership that embraces unity, compassion and maturity”, he tweeted.

Joe Biden on Saturday won the US presidential polls after defeating incumbent president and Republican leader, Donald Trump.

This was after he annexed Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral college votes to garner the 270 electoral votes to emerge the winner.

At the age of 78, he will be the oldest President in American history.

Mr. Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris; the first female Vice-President-elect in the history of US will take over the White House in the coming days.

Many world leaders have joined in sending their congratulatory messages to Joe Biden.

In Ghana, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his contender in the upcoming general elections, John Mahama, have wished the newly elected president well.

President Akufo-Addo who described the win as a decisive victory also hopes the Presidency of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will strengthen the long-standing bilateral relations between Ghana and US.

“Congratulations US President-elect Joe Biden. Your resilience is admirable. It's taken sheer grit and determination to chalk this victory. I look forward to us working together for the mutual benefit of our two countries and for a better world that ensures social justice and sustainable development”, Mr. Mahma also posted.

— citinewsroom