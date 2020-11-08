It Took Sheer Grit, Determination To Chalk Victory; I Look Forward To Working Together With You– Mahama To Joe Biden

Former President, John Dramani Mahama is anticipating working with the newly-elected President of the United States of America (USA), Joe Biden following the latter’s victory in the recently held US presidential polls.

In a congratulatory message to Joe Biden, Mr. Mahama who is seeking to be re-elected on December 7 polls said, a cooperation between the two of them, will inure to the benefit and development of Ghana and the US.

John Mahama also praised the admiration, determination and resilience of the Democratic leader in winning the polls.

“Congratulations US President-elect Joe Biden. Your resilience is admirable. It's taken sheer grit and determination to chalk this victory. I look forward to us working together for the mutual benefit of our two countries and for a better world that ensures social justice and sustainable development”, he tweeted.

Talking about the Vice-President-elect, Mr. Mahama said the coming into office of Kamala Harris has broken the glass ceiling that is needed for global inclusion and cohesion.

“The election of incoming VP Kamala Harris has not only shattered the glass ceiling but punched a big hole in that will inspire the world to follow these footprints of inclusion, representation and unity.”

Joe Biden on Saturday won the US presidential polls after defeating incumbent president and Republican leader, Donald Trump.

This was after he annexed Pennsylvania's 20 electoral college votes to garner the 270 electoral votes to emerge the winner.

At the age of 78, he will be the oldest President in American history.

Mr. Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris; the first female Vice-President-elect in the history of US will take over the White House in the coming days.

Many world leaders have joined in sending their congratulatory messages to Joe Biden.

In Ghana, the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his contender in the upcoming general elections, John Mahama, have wished the newly elected president well.

President Akufo-Addo who described the win as a decisive victory also hopes the Presidency of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will strengthen the long-standing bilateral relations between Ghana and US.

Former President, Jerry John Rawlings has also charged Joe Biden to embrace unity, compassion and maturity as he begins to lead the people of America for the next four years.

