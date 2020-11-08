Akufo-Addo To Speak Tonight On Covid-19

President Akufo-Addo will later tonight [Sunday, November 8, 2020] address the country on new measures taken by the government to stop the spread of Coronavirus in Ghana.

The address is scheduled for 8:00 pm.

This will be the President's nineteenth address to the nation since the first two cases of Coronavirus were recorded in the country.

As of November 6, 2020, the cumulative case count of COVID-19 cases in the country was 947.

The first cases of COVID-19 hit the shores of Ghana in March 2020.

The government imposed a number of restrictions in the country with the hope of curbing the spread of the virus.

But most of the restrictions have been lifted with the exception of the closure of the sea and land borders.

— citinewsroom