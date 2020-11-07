ModernGhanalogo

07.11.2020 Social News

Lawyer Criticizes Police For Allegedly Manhandling Alleged Volta Secessionists

The lawyer for the suspects involved in the plot to destabilize the state has accused the police of violating the rights of his clients.

51 persons were picked up by the police on suspicion of being part of the secessionist group, Homeland Study Group Foundation.

However, 22 of them have so far been discharged due to a lack of evidence while the remaining 29 suspects are expected reappear in court on November 18.

Theophilus Donkor, lawyer of the suspects, complained about the ill-treatment of the suspects by the Police.

“51 of them were kept in two small cubicles in BNI custody. There is no light and virtually mosquitoes are feeding on them. They don’t even have access water to bath. The clothing they have been since the 25th of September, they have not had the opportunity to wash them. Food is not even enough. They should respect the constitution and the accused persons and their fundamental human rights”, he said.

Theophilus Donkor also said more on the case will be known on the adjourned date.

The remaining suspects will know their fate when the court resumes sitting on November 18, 2020.

“The prosecution did not give us the reason why they have been discharged, but we can reasonably deduce that they did not find any evidence connecting them to the crime that they have been charged with. When they brought the charge sheet, it had 29 accused persons which means that 22 have automatically been released. The remaining 29 means that they will reappear at the next adjourned date”, he noted.

The accused include Ernest Kpevu, Devine Seddoh, Bright Klutse, Salasi Gbagagbo, Gilbert Nyazinyo, Benjamin Gbagagbo, Felix Sosa, Lawrance Nyaziyor, Excel Liberty Aheto, Kuegbe Sika, Devine Nyazinyo, and Godwin Awudza.

The rest are William Amenyor,Agbemayah Dotse, Louis Nyazinyo, Mawulolor Ahorgble, Fiave Joeffery, George Akuweti, Noah Ahiatorga, Samuel Gbolomo, Raphael Tetevi, James Nanewortor, Abednego Dzreke Mawuenya, Emmanuel Hayford Afedor, Isaac Kwesi Afeku, Richard Adri, Prosper Avumenyi, John Kobla Gbedemah and Stephen Asime.

---citinewsroom

