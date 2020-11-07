ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Modernghana Election 2020 Poll: Akufo-Addo Scores 55.75%, Mahama Pulls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
07.11.2020 Science & Environment

Zoomlion Emerges Sanitation Company Of The Year

Zoomlion Emerges Sanitation Company Of The Year
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Waste Management Giants, Zoomlion Ghana limited has been awarded Sanitation Company of the year at the Ghana Business Award, 2020 for its outstanding role in providing solutions and managing waste in the country. Zoomlion was also cited as a great contributor to capacity building and job creation.

The company was also applauded for its golden desire to make the environment and Ghana clean by the introduction of technologies for effective waste management and treatment.

The award ceremony which was held on Friday 30th October 2020 at Kempinski Hotel on the theme “Impact of Covid -19 on Businesses” was a well-attended event that brought together politicians, Industry players, Entrepreneurs, Diplomats, Professionals, and Celebrities across Africa.

In his welcome address, the Event Director, Mr. Latif Abubakar said the 3rd edition of the Ghana Business award was in recognition of achievements of businesses and a platform to celebrate excellence from local and international companies involved in promoting the business sector in Ghana.

117202021908-0eu2xkjwwr-whatsapp-image-2020-11-06-at-3.05.13-pm.jpeg

The Minister for Business Development, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed, commended Businesses in Ghana for their fierce support to the Government in the fight against COVID 19.

He intimated that the Ministry of Business Development is poised to roll out mobile SME Clinics that seeks to empower and build competencies of small businesses and organisations as governments’ support to bring fallen businesses back on their feet.

He added that the ministry has targeted a total of one million SME’S will be beneficiaries of the clinic which will be rolled out within the first quarter of 2021.

Receiving the award on behalf of the Managing Director of Zoomlion, Mrs. Adokarley O. Paulo expressed her profound gratitude to the event organisers for the recognition and reiterated Zoomlion’s continuous support in the fight against filth in the country.

She dedicated the awards to the over 200,000 hardworking staff of the Zoomlion Jospong Group and the public for their unflinching support in growing a Ghanaian group of companies to compete at the global stage.

117202021908-h41o266fea-whatsapp-image-2020-11-06-at-3.02.52-pm.jpeg

More Science & Environment
Modern Ghana Links
ESPA Receives Support From UPPR & JSA Logistics
07.11.2020 | News
The diet of invasive toads in Mauritius has some rare species on the menu
05.11.2020 | News
As the malaria season begins in southern Africa, COVID-19 complicates the picture
05.11.2020 | News
Ghana Urged To Adopt ‘Green Deal’ To Conserve Biodiversity
04.11.2020 | News
Solid Waste Treatment Facility To Be Built In North-East Region
04.11.2020 | News
We Should Aim At Development Without Environmental Vandalism If We Are Serious About Climate Change
31.10.2020 | News
Twenty-five sites join UNESCO’s World Network of Biosphere Reserves
28.10.2020 | News
CSOs Bemoan Lack Of Protection Of Ghana’s Natural Resources In NDC, NPP Manifestoes
26.10.2020 | News
Scientists say Moon could be holding more water than previously thought
27.10.2020 | News
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Akufo-Addo Commissions 60-bed Capacity District Hospital At ...
2 hours ago

Trump Is Leaving Power With Akufo-Addo — Magoo
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line