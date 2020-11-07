ESPA Receives Support From UPPR & JSA Logistics

The Management of UPPR Ghana Limited, a plastic product and recycling company has donated waste bins to the Environmental Service Providers Association (ESPA) to support their operations.

The waste bins which were manufactured in Ghana by the company and are of premium quality included 240 and 120-litre waste bins.

The items included face shields and hand gloves while the President of ESPA Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong also donated gallons of Hand sanitizers to the waste collectors from various MMDCs in the Greater Accra Region.

Presenting the waste bins on behalf of UPPR, Ghana Limited at a colourful ceremony in Accra recently, attended by the Informal Waste Collectors Association, a Senior Manager of UPPR, Mrs. Isabella Gyau Orhin said the company is also into the manufacturing of bin liners which could support the work of the informal waste collectors.

She said the company and the Private Waste Collectors have the same vision of supporting the government in ridding the streets of filth while adding value to recyclables to serve society. This she said reduces the amount of waste that ends up at the landfill site and eventually makes the towns and cities cleaner and healthier.

The Chief Operating Officer of the Technical and Logistics cluster of the Jospong Group of Companies Mr. Alex Atakorah congratulated ESPA for the great work the association is doing to promote environmental health in the country.

He said the Technical and Logistics Group is ready to support the association in its work of supporting waste management companies.

JSA Logistics, a member of the Technical and Logistics Cluster of the Jospong Group also presented two tricycles popularly called Aboboyaa to ESPA for a pilot project that will eventually help the company to provide members of the association with top quality tricycles with brand name Supreme Star with tipping abilities for small scale waste collection activities in urban and peri-urban communities.

Mr. Joshua Quaye, a Sales Executive of JSA Logistics who presented the tricycles to the ESPA on behalf of the company said the Supreme Star brand is very strong and can stand the test of time.

Members of the Private Waste Collectors Association received PPEs from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to support their work.