Ashanti Region: 36 Hardworking Farmers Honoured In Amansie West

Hardworking farmers in various districts in all the regions of the country were rewarded for their efforts at the 36th National Farmers Day celebrations. This year’s celebration was limited to the national event and at the district level.

36th National Farmer’s Day celebration was held on Friday, November 6, 2020, in Techiman in the Bono East Region of Ghana.

At the Amansie West District in Ashanti Region, the program was held at Manso Yawkrom for the first time as 36 farmers were awarded in various categories of the award.

In all, the Akyeamehene of Manso Nkwanta, Nana Kwabena Asare also known as Nana Awuku Sista emerged the overall best farmer 2020. He was given a motorbike ( Aboboyaa), cutlasses, a full piece of GTP Wax, Napsac sprayers, key soap bars.

Speaking at the gathering, The Paramount Chief of Manso Nkwanta Nana B Kusi Appiah urged farmers to put in more effort into coconut plantations.

The DCE, Hon Nii Lartey Oleenu also elaborated on various government flagship programs that are improving Agriculture in the country. He made mention of planting for food and jobs, Planting for Export and Rural Development ( PERD) etc.

He said, thirty-four thousand, seven hundred and forty (34740) acres of cocoa farms have been pruned.

The DCE stressed on a New Cocoa Rehabilitation Program which started on the 29th of October 2020 in communities such as Manso Mosesso, Mpatoam, Manso Nkwanta. Under this program, One acre of old cocoa farm would be cut and replanted by government. In addition to free plantation and maintenance, the farmer will be paid 1000 cedis per acre.

Pension scheme for cocoa farmers to begin a collection of data very soon. Electrification of 8 communities by China water company (Semanhyia, Abom, Tweapease, etc)

The District Chief farmer could NOT attend the program but delegated Nana Yaw Nyarko on his behalf.

The award was categorized into three namely the consolation award, the commodity award and the major award.