07.11.2020 Agriculture

Farmers Day: Seir Coconut Wins Best FBO In Birim South District

By Lord Kweku Sekyi
Agribusiness firm, Seir Coconut Production Group, has been adjudged the best Farm-Based Organisation in the Birim South District of the Eastern Region.

Chief Executive Officer of the company, William Addo, who is a beneficiary of the Government of Ghana Coconut Revitalization Programme, was presented with a citation and farming equipment during the 2020 Farmers Day and Agri Fair held at Akim Atuntumirem.

Speaking to Lord Kweku Sekyi, Mr. Addo, expressed appreciation to the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), for supporting coconut farmers with improved seeds to boost production across the country.

He said the coconut industry, if well harnessed, can create thousands of job opportunities to help reduce Ghana's high rate of youth unemployment.

He encouraged owners of businesses in the coconut value chain to join the Coconut Federation of Ghana and participate in key industry events such as the International Coconut Festival, which was first held in Accra in October 2019 to promote coconut business in Ghana.

Established in 2016, Seir Coconut Production Group now cultivates a 15 acre coconut plantation at Akim Akortekrom with a long-term expansion plan targeting 100 acres.

The company also plans to set up a processing factory in Akim Swedru for the production of virgin coconut oil for both the local and export market.
