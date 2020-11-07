Asante Akim North Celebrates 36th  National Best Farmers Day

Listen to article

This year’s National Best Farmer’s Day Anniversary has been celebrated in the Asante Akim North District at Agogo in the Ashanti Region to honor our gallant farmers in the district.

The occasion was graced by traditional rulers, the clergy, the district chief executive, assembly members, heads of departments and institutions, invited guests, dignitaries, and a host of others.

The chairman for the occasion, Nana Kwame Nti, Kontihene of Agogo was grateful to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo, the member of parliament Hon. Andy Appiah Kubi and the District Chief Executive Hon. Francis Oti Boateng for their enormous efforts in bringing the Fulani menace in the district which has killed over 65 indigenes of the land to a successful end.

He also entreated Agric extension officers to visit the farmers in the villages to help educate them especially in the use of the agro-inputs and best farming practices to enable them to work productively for the betterment of Agogoman.

The District Director of Agric Mr. Eric Dwomoh in his welcome address was enthusiastic that Agogo has been selected to pilot a program which is meant to reduce the importation of onion, pepper and tomatoes by fifteen to twenty-five percent by Business Research Institute to help over one million farmers in the country.

Hon. Francis Oti Boateng the District Chief Executive in his keynote address said Asante Akim has benefited immensely from the Farmer's Day celebration since its inception 36 years ago.

He reiterated that agriculture continues to be the backbone of Ghana’s economy and is contributing to national development.

The theme for this year’s celebration’’ ensuring agric business development after covid 19 opportunities and challenges’’ is appropriate and relevant.

He said the government has supplied a number of fertilizers to farmers (NPK 5378, Urea 2267, liquid fertilizer 378, tomatoes seedlings 295, onion 475, lettuce 347, carrot 83, and pepper 269).

On the issue of planting for Export and Rural Development, the DCE said the district has taken cashew and coconut as their export crops and therefore the government has provided the farmers with 75,000 and 8,500 seedlings respectively.

He disclosed that the government is committed to providing improved seeds and fertilizers to all farmers across the country to actualize its dream of transforming the economy.

The overall 2020 best farmer award was given to Hon. Enoch Osafo Asiedu an assemblyman.

He has 160 acres of cashew, 200-acre plantain, 15-acre rice, maize 80 acres, 50 goats, sheep 20, pepper 9 acres, mango 50 acre, onion 11 acre, yam 11 acre, cocoa 10 acres, tomatoes 10 acres, poultry 43.

For his award, he was given a tricycle, wellington boots, a piece of cloth, agrochemicals, a spraying machine, and others.

Over thirty farmers in the district were also honored and provided with various farm inputs such as spraying machines, agrochemicals, wellington boots, cutlasses, and a host of others.

The occasion was also used to inaugurate career developers a farmer based group who have been trained to see farming as a career.