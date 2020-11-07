Akufo-Addo Commissions 60-bed Capacity District Hospital At Tain

President Akufo-Addo has commissioned a sixty-bed capacity District Hospital at Tain, located in the Bono East Region.

This hospital, initiated by former President John Agyekum Kufuor in 2008 as part of the 'Ghana Hospitals Project', is the fourth Hospital commissioned by President Akufo-Addo following the opening of the Upper West Regional Hospital, in Wa, the Ga East Municipal Hospital, in Accra, which is now one of the country's foremost COVID19 treatment centres, and the Ahafo Ano Municipal Hospital.

The “Ghana Hospital Project” involves the design, construction and equipping of one (1) Military Hospital, two (2) Regional Hospitals, and six (6) District Hospitals in Ghana, at a cost of US$339 million.

It falls under the broader objective of providing infrastructure for the delivery of effective healthcare to the citizenry.

Other hospitals being constructed under this project are the two hundred and fifty (250) bed Regional Hospital at Sewua in the Bosomtwe District; sixty (60) bed Municipal Hospital at Salaga in the East Gonja Municipality; sixty (60) bed Municipal Hospital at Konongo in Asante Akim Central Municipality; and sixty (60) bed District Hospital at Twifo Praso in the Twifo/Atti-Morkwa District.

All of these projects, the President stressed, are expected to be commissioned before the end of this year.

The Tain District Hospital has been constructed at a cost of thirty-six million, six hundred hundred United States dollars (US$36.6 million), and has been designed with several departments including administration; outpatient department (OPD); physiotherapy unit; pharmacy; radiology; laboratory; surgical suite (operation dep.); emergency & casualty; and obstetrics & gynecology (maternity and child health).

The rest are central sterile supply department; ambulance station; inpatient wards – 100 bed capacity; staff dining; kitchen & outdoor cooking area; medical gases production unit; laundry; mortuary; medical waste department; general stores; maintenance department; power station; relatives' hostel; 14 staff housing units; and a mini market.

Additionally, the Hospital has been equipped with modern medical equipment, such as x-ray machines, ultrasound machines, fully equipped operating theatre, medical gases, and patient monitors. It also has a medical waste treatment plant, a power station, a water treatment plant, a central air conditioning system and an anaerobic sewage treatment plant.

To the Chiefs and people of Nsawkaw, President Akufo-Addo reiterated his commitment to improving access to essential and quality health services through the provision of the necessary health infrastructure, equipment and logistics, including the deployment of appropriate technology, as part of government’s drive to attain Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

He urged administrators of the hospital to embrace and strengthen the culture of maintenance.

“This edifice has been put at great cost to our nation, and we should be in the position, some ten years down the line, to see it that it is still in good condition. It should not fall in the ways in which several institutions like this in Ghana have gone. The leadership of this facility must set the example for its periodic and constant maintenance, and will be held accountable for this,” he added.

