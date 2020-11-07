ModernGhanalogo

07.11.2020 Agriculture

Solomon Kwadwo Kusi Adjudged 2020 National Best Farmer, Bags 570k

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

A 55-year-old farmer from the Jomoro District of the Western Region, Solomon Kwadwo Kusi, has been named the 2020 National Best Farmer, receiving a prize money of GHC570,000.

Nana Kofi Drobo IV, a farmer at Wenchi, and Mahamudu Mohammed Awal, a farmer from the Northern Region, were the first and second runners up, respectively.

Nana Drobo received a tractor and some farm inputs while Mr Awal had a Nissan Pickup vehicle in addition to some farm inputs.

At a colourful durbar held at the Techiman Municipality of the Bono East Region to mark Day, Nana Akosua Tawiah from the Ashanti Region was adjudged the Best Female Farmer and received GHC15,000 from Vodafone, while Mr Evans Danso from the Volta Region was adjudged the National Best Fish Farmer.

poster-85 poster-18-1
poster-53 poster-109
poster-105 poster-23
The event was attended by Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, farmers, local and foreign investors and civil society actors.

Addressing the gathering prior to the announcement of awardees, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo congratulated the farmers for their hard work and assured of his next government's commitment to providing subsidies to enhance their farming activities.

About 135 deserving farmers from the 16 regions were also honoured and received various prizes ranging from farm tractors, motor king, wheel barrows, wellington boots, agricultural inputs and agro-chemicals.

---GNA

body-container-line