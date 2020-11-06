Akatsi South: Mrs Etsey Charity Kporwuvi Receives Boot, Cutlasses, Tricycle As Overall Best Farmer

Mrs Etsey Charity Kporwuvi, a 45-year-old farmer has been crowned the overall District best farmer in the Akatsi South District of the Volta Region.

Mrs Charity has 26 acres of sweet potato farm,16 acres of water melon farm, 5 acres of tomato farm, 32 acres of maize farm, 5 acres of garden egg and cassava respectively.

She also has one and half acres of pepper farm and 21 acres of cashew farm.

In terms of livestock rearing, she has 6 cattles ,32 goats, 29 local fowls and 12 guinea fowls.

She received one tricycle, one field boot, two cutlasses and half piece of cloth as prize for emerging the best in the District.

Other award winners include, Mr Ahiave Samuel, the District best crop Farmer, Madam Atipoe Baby, District best livestock farmer, Madam Agbavor Mary, District best phisically challenged Farmer and Emmanuel Dewortor, who emerged best Agriculture Extension Officer (AEA) of the year.

Mr Kpedator David was also adjudged the best second runner up farmer of the year whilst Mr Mikado Davidto was also adjuged first runner up farmer in the District.

This year's 36th farmers day was held at Lawui, a farming community in the Akatsi south District.

It was on the theme; "Ensuring Agribusiness Development in COVID 19; Challenges and Opportunities."

Awards were presented to other farmers excelling in the agriculture sector.

Mr Benjamin Korkortsi, District Director of Akatsi South charged all farmers to contribute wholly to the development of the Agriculture sector.

Many dignitaries including heads of department, assembly members, security, chiefs and residents of Lawui attended the event.