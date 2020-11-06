ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Modernghana Election 2020 Poll: Akufo-Addo Scores 55.75%, Mahama Pulls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
06.11.2020 General News

Foreign Minister Goodbyes Outgoing South Africa High Commissioner

Foreign Minister Goodbyes Outgoing South Africa High Commissioner
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Madam Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, on Thursday bade farewell to Madam Lulama Marytheresa Xingwana, the outgoing South African High Commissioner to Ghana, after the successful completion of her duty tour of the country.

Madam Xingwana was appointed the High Commissioner of South Africa to Ghana in April 2015.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey recalled the longstanding historical relations between Ghana and South Africa, dating back to liberation struggles in Africa.

She said the bonds of friendship between the two countries were underpinned by the shared values of mutual respect, commitment to democracy, good governance, the rule of law and respect for human rights.

She said the friendship and cooperation between the two countries, particularly in recent times, had grown stronger, characterized by several exchanges of high-level visits that resulted in economic dividends for both countries.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey noted that during a State visit by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to South Africa in July 2018, a decision was taken to elevate the bilateral framework and the Permanent Joint Commission for Cooperation (PJCC) between Ghana and South Africa, to a Bi-National Commission and recalled several State visits by both presidents, which had yielded good results for Ghana and South Africa.

The Foreign Minister indicated that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) created an opportunity for the two countries to boost trade relations and expressed the hope that the business communities in both countries would take advantage of the large market to invest.

Madam Ayorkor Botchwey commended Madam Xingwana for the exemplary work done during her tenure in deepening the bonds of friendship between Ghana and South Africa.

She expressed the hope that her successor would continue her good works in strengthening the already cordial relations between the two countries.

She assured the High Commissioner that the government would extend to her successor the same support and solidarity to help advance the relations between the two countries.

Madam Xingwana said President Ramaphosa had to postpone his planned State visit to Ghana early this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for addressing the Centenary Nelson Mandela Lectures in July 2018, on the occasion of Nelson Mandela's hundredth birthday anniversary.

She commended Ghana for its peace, stability and economic growth and said it had a bright future on the continent.

—GNA

More General News
Modern Ghana Links
Gov't Will Support Universities To Build Infrastructure — Bawumia
06.11.2020 | News
Accessing Loan, Chemicals In COVID-19 Was Difficult – Hohoe Best Farmer
06.11.2020 | News
3rd African Summit Youth Sustainable Goals Calls For Inclusion Of Youth In SDGs
06.11.2020 | News
Bernard Avle Condemns One-sided Political Shows In Media
05.11.2020 | News
Boankra Integrated Logistics Terminal Project To Be Ready In 2023 — Akufo-Addo
05.11.2020 | News
Review Selection Of National Best Farmer — Peasant Farmers
05.11.2020 | News
Gov't Releases $130 million To ECG For Efficient Power Supply — Minister
05.11.2020 | News
Liberia Gender Minister Raps On Green Climate Action — Says Liberia's Farming Method Has To Change
05.11.2020 | News
Media General Celebrates All Farmers
05.11.2020 | News
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Ghana Now Net Exporter Of Foodstuffs – Akufo-Addo
2 hours ago

Biden Overturns Trump Lead In Two Swing States As US Awaits ...
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line