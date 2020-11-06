C/R: Fetish Priest Arrested For Defiling 6-Year-Old Girl At Public Toilet

A 52-year-old Fetish Priest at Awutu Breku in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region who doubles as a public toilet attendant, Kweku Ankomah has been arrested by Kasoa Divisional DOVVSU for allegedly defiling a 6-year-old girl at a public toilet.

The victim is said to have gone to the faciity constructed by Michael Essien former Black star player to attend to nature’s call when she was attacked by the fetish priest.

Narrating how the incident happened to Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan, the Kasoa Divisional DOVVSU Commander ASP Doris Laryea said immediately the girl entered the toilet, the fetish priest pounced on her and sexually assaulted her in one of the rooms.

A report was subsequently filed at the Police station following which the fetish priest was arrested.

The suspect was put before Awutu Ofaakor Circuit Court Presided over by His Lordship Ebenezer Osei Darko and remanded to reappear on 16th November 2020.

Police say the rate of rape incidents is high in Awutu Breku and its environs, hence the fetish priest will be prosecuted to serve as a deterrent for others.

---Kasapafm