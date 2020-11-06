ModernGhanalogo

06.11.2020 Regional News

Akatsi South Gets Presiding Member

By Worlanyo Ameamu
The Akatsi South District Assembly has elected Mr Thomas Yao Atidepe as the new Presiding Member for the next four years.

Mr Atidepe, a freelance journalist who is a member of the Torve electoral area polled 29 votes representing 69 per cent of total votes cast to beat his contender Mr Jacob Nyasorgbor, member of Lume Electoral area after a second round of voting.

According to the Akatsi South District Electoral Officer, Madam Akorfa Buabasah, the 29 votes polled by Mr Thomas represents 69 percent of the total votes cast.

Some 41 electorates, 28 assembly members and 13 government appointees took part in the election.

The results show that Mr Atidepe won the election from the second round which was done on Yes or No account after he polled 23 votes against Mr Nyasorgbor's 13, with 5 rejected ballot which did not meet the two-third of the required votes for the winner.

His colleague assembly members then congratulated him for his perseverance and courage.

Mr.Yao Thomas Atidepe then promised to work together with everybody to bring development to the district.

