3rd African Summit Youth Sustainable Goals Calls For Inclusion Of Youth In SDGs

Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority Mr Sylvester Mensah says Africa needs to provide it youth the opportunity to contribute to the development agenda of the continent.

According to him, youth in African contributes little to the attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking at the 3rd African Summit Youth Sustainable Goals, he said, poverty, unemployment, political instability and environmental degradation continues to be challenges associated with achieving the global goals in the next 10 years.

He said, as part of the UN sustainable development goals, the African Union Agenda 2063 recognizes that good governance, democracy, respect for human rights, justice and the rule of law are critical enablers and drivers of integration, prosperity and development of Africa.

"To enable African youth to drive the implementation of both agendas, it is important to respond to the needs of youth in Africa, to provide them with an opportunity to aggregate their voices and to actively contribute to the development agenda on the continent.

"For many African countries, poverty, unemployment, political instability and environmental degradation are significant challenge to achieving the Global Goals in just 15 years."

In his view, the Millennium Development Goals (MDGS) era excluded youth in the process.

He stated that governments that recognizes the value of collaborating with youth as partners and establish clear and explicit pathways for meaningful participation from the onset is in the best position to achieve the 17 SDGs by 2030.

He however urged that "there is an opportunity for countries to empower and support youth to engage in development initiatives that contribute to the overall success of the SDGs."

Executive Director of Youth Advocates Ghana and Convener for the 3rd African Summit Youth Sustainable Goals, Emmanuel Ametepey said, "Close to sixty percent of Africans are under the age of 25. We have one of the largest, most dynamic, most talented generations of young people in the world."

He said the summit is to discuss the role that young people can play in the 2030 SDGs, and the impact of youth in achieving the goals.

He noted that despite the vast population of African youth, the continent has not harnessed the readiness, expertise and passion of the African youth towards the agenda.

"Structural and socio-cultural barriers, youth unemployment, conflict, gender-based violence, teenage pregnancies and participatory often hold young people back in the positive role youth can play in sustainable development," he said.

He stressed that as part of the efforts to increase the participation of young people to practical implementation of the SDGs, Youth Advocates Ghana, in collaboration with its partners launched SDGs Innovation Challenge to identify and scale up nearly 10, 000 solutions by 2030.

United Nations Resident Coordinator, Ghana, Charles Abani, in an interview said, in spite of the devastating effect of Covid-19, it presents 3 key possibilities of digital transformation, greener economy and the identification of inequality to achieving agenda 2030 through the participation of youth.

He stated that COVID-19 offers the opportunity to harness digital transformation to change ways of doing business in the context of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) initiative, improving transparency and accountability and utilization of resources that support agenda 2030.

Mr Mensah opined that youth are the heart of that digital transformation and that policies that do not focus effectively on harnessing that assert today and keep talking about youth as tomorrow are not really recognizing the important opportunity.

"Also, young people are capable of building greener economy and young people understand this, young people can build a business that actually are greener, it is harder for older well established businesses to change, so this is another justification for really investing in young people because they offer that opportunity.

"Thirdly, one of the biggest challenge in the world today identified within the SDGs agenda is that issue of inequality," he intimated.

Mr Sylvester Mensah continued that, "So there's an opportunity now to pause and say, how do we do development globally, how do we do development in Ghana and how do we work in communities in ways that actually looks at the issues faced by young people and begins to harness response that includes them and bring that asset to the table now as we struggle to build back better COVID-19.”