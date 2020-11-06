ModernGhanalogo

06.11.2020

A/R: Three Die In Fire After Trailer Collides With Tricycle At Anloga Junction

Three persons have been burnt to ashes after a trailer collided with a tricycle at Anloga Junction in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

According to eyewitnesses, the trailer failed its brake and hit the tricycle and as a result, all the occupants in the tricycle got burnt and died instantly.

Speaking to Citi News, an eyewitness, Paa Willie described the events leading up to the fire.

“We were standing around the junction when we noticed two people who got down from a bus and entered into the tricycle. The tricycle driver used a one-way road and crashed into a trailer that was coming in the opposite direction with a failed brake. The trailer dragged the tricycle close to where I stood and upon reaching there, the tricycle got engulfed in flames.”

“When the trailer driver realized the tricycle was in flames he reversed the car and got down with his mate. The car has now been towed from the scene and the burnt bodies have also been handed to an ambulance by the police. The fire service car arrived after the bodies had been burnt beyond recognition.” he added.

The police are yet to give a statement on the incident.

