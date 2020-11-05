Fire Guts Cathedral Clinic And Laboratory In Accra

The Cathedral Clinic and Laboratory on the Atta Mills High in Accra is on fire.

According to eyewitnesses, the cause of the fire is not known as they only saw smoke emanating from the health facility around 6pm on Thursday, November 5.

Speaking to Citi News, one of the eyewitnesses, Ransford Tanda, stated that he was on his way to the Clinic when he saw from afar that the facility was on fire.

“I was bringing my boss who was unwell to the hospital. As I was approaching the hospital I noticed that there was smoke coming from the direction of the clinic building. The boys around called the Fire Service who arrived a little later. Unfortunately, they didn’t have enough water and although they called for backup, the backup water supply also delayed allowing the fire to spread.”

He added that although no one knew how the fire started, he believes that if the first Fire Service truck had enough supply of water it could have stopped the fire from spreading.

“I think that if the first fire service truck had enough water it could have prevented the fire from spreading.”

— citinewsroom