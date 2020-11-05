ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Modernghana Election 2020 Poll: Akufo-Addo Scores 55.75%, Mahama Pulls...
Authors OnAIR
body-container-line-1
05.11.2020 Social News

Fire Guts Cathedral Clinic And Laboratory In Accra

Fire Guts Cathedral Clinic And Laboratory In Accra
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Cathedral Clinic and Laboratory on the Atta Mills High in Accra is on fire.

According to eyewitnesses, the cause of the fire is not known as they only saw smoke emanating from the health facility around 6pm on Thursday, November 5.

Speaking to Citi News, one of the eyewitnesses, Ransford Tanda, stated that he was on his way to the Clinic when he saw from afar that the facility was on fire.

“I was bringing my boss who was unwell to the hospital. As I was approaching the hospital I noticed that there was smoke coming from the direction of the clinic building. The boys around called the Fire Service who arrived a little later. Unfortunately, they didn’t have enough water and although they called for backup, the backup water supply also delayed allowing the fire to spread.”

He added that although no one knew how the fire started, he believes that if the first Fire Service truck had enough supply of water it could have stopped the fire from spreading.

“I think that if the first fire service truck had enough water it could have prevented the fire from spreading.”

— citinewsroom

Social News
Modern Ghana Links
26 Residents Arrested For Beating 3 Police Officers At Kpawumo
Two New Secessionist Groups Identified – Kan Dapaah
Yendi: 14 'Killers' Of NIA Staff Granted Bail
Election 2020: Kan Dapaah Says Crime Rate Gone Down
Physically Challenged Persons Get Support From Ajumako Enyan Essam District Assembly
W/R: Small Arms Commission Destroys 1,194 Guns
we've Not Endorsed Any Candidate – Small Scale Miners
IMANI’s 56% Rating Of NPP Gov't Confirms Akufo-Addo’s Credibility – Kofi Ameyaw
V/R: Two Injured In Accident Near Akatsi South
COVID-19 Updates Live Dashboard
TOP STORIES

Gov't Releases $130 million To ECG For Efficient Power Suppl...
4 hours ago

A/R: Akufo-Addo Launches Telephony Project In New Edubiase
4 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line